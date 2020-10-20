Former Aberdeen comedy club to be turned into restaurant under new plans

A former Aberdeen comedy club is to be turned into a restaurant after new plans were approved.

Flakes And Bun Ltd applied for planning permission to turn the former Breakneck Comedy Club on King Street back into a restaurant.

Permission has now been given by Aberdeen City Council to give it the go-ahead.

No internal plans have been released for the project, which is being carried out by NVDC Architects on behalf of Flakes and Bun Ltd.

Although there are no parking facilities associated with the development, Aberdeen City Council said it was well connected for pedestrians, had strong cycle links and was also served by numerous bus links that utilise King Street and Union Street.

The unit is currently laid out on one floor, with an empty space to the side of the entrance, with toilets, kitchen and storerooms to the rear of the property.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council said: “The proposed change of use to a class three (food and drink) unit is considered acceptable when considered against the relevant policies of the current and Proposed Local Development Plans, in that the development is located in an acceptable location within the city centre and would be an appropriate use for a mixed-use area, which would be accessible via several sustainable modes of transport.

“In addition, there would have no impact on the listed building or on the Union Street Conservation Area.”

A report of handling carried out by the council adds: “With regards to the listing, no interior works have been proposed and this application solely seeks a change to the use of the building.

“Additionally, it would appear that there is very little historic fabric within the building due to previous works and given the current and proposed set up, it would not be expected that much interior work, if any, would have to be carried out to bring it back into use as a restaurant.”

Prior to being used as a comedy club, the site operated as licensed Indian restaurant Maya.

It was in operation as a comedy club from December 2017 until earlier this year.