Former Aberdeen city centre hotel could be turned into student flats

An Aberdeen city centre hotel that closed its doors more than six months ago could be given a new lease of life as student accommodation.

The Bauhaus Hotel ceased trading in June last year, with all 12 staff being made redundant.

The property on Langstane Place has lain vacant ever since administrators were called in, with the struggles of the oil and gas industry being blamed for the closure.

Now a developer wants to use the 39-bedroom facility to provide temporary homes for students at Aberdeen’s two universities and further education college.

Architects Fitzgerald and Associates submitted the documents on behalf of their client Granite City Developers LLP.

A supporting statement for the potential transformation of the three-star hotel said the building offers “good-sized, comfortable and modern bedrooms” with a reception area, restaurant, bar and a conference room.

The document said: “The proposal is to convert the existing hotel into residential accommodation for students studying at Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University and North East Scotland College.

“The lounge bar will be changed into a coffee lounge, the staff room on the first floor will become a fully equipped laundry facility and the bicycle storage already provided at ground floor level will be rededicated.

“The hotel has been for sale for a year-and-a-half and empty for more than five months.

“It needs a new purpose and conversion to student accommodation is the ideal solution.

“There is no doubt that firstly, there is an under-supply of student accommodation – and secondly, in economic terms, the failure to meet the demand drives prices higher.”

It is anticipated relatively minimal alteration works would need to be carried out to change the use of the building from a hotel to student accommodation.

No outside works have been proposed, with the developers claiming there will be no adverse impact on the property or the surrounding area.

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of Aberdeen City Centre Community Council, which represents the area, said: “It is great to see developers take an interest in sites that have been empty for a while and to see plans that would increase those living within the city centre. However, we will have to look in detail at the plans before making a detailed response.”