Former Aberdeen bus boss recognised at Scottish Transport Awards

The former managing director of First Aberdeen has been recognised at the Scottish Transport Awards.

George Mair started his career at Grampian Buses before the company was taken over by First Group.

He announced his retirement earlier this year after spending 10 years as the director at Confederation of Passenger Transport UK (CPT) Scotland.

Around 450 guest were at the awards event in Glasgow.

Fraser Bain from Aberdeen International Airport who helped bring a therapy dog team to the facility was highly commended in the Frontline Employee of the Year award.

Also highly commended in the same category was Claire Munro from First Aberdeen for helping an elderly woman who tripped after getting off the bus.

Michael Matheson, Transport Secretary for the Scottish Government was in attendance at the event.

He said: “It was an honour to attend this evening’s awards. It’s been a tremendous year and it was inspiring to meet so many of those responsible for that success.”