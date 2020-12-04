World and European boxing champions are lining up to wear a new clothing range launched in Aberdeen.

Former Granite City boxing champion Matty McAllister’s Fearless Fighter brand was more than a year in the making.

Just weeks after its launch it is already making waves in and out of the ring.

WBC and IBO world super featherweight female champion Terri Harper wears Fearless Fighter clothing.

Other top boxers to don the versatile range which can be worn in both the gym and street are European cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy and British lightweight champion James Tennyson.

© Supplied by Emma McCombie/ Swan

Matty, 32, said: “I had been planning Fearless Fighter for a year but didn’t tell anyone until two weeks before I launched it.

“The pandemic actually helped me because I was off work furloughed for a month.

“That gave me so much more time to think about designs, colours and how I was going to do this.

“I started Fearless Fighter from scratch but learned so much in the last year before I even sold anything.

“I wanted everything to be exactly right when I launched.

“Already boxers like Terri Harper, Tommy McCarthy and James Tennyson have worn Fearless Fighter so it is a great start.”

Matty was one of the hottest young boxing talents in Britain and was tipped for major international title glory.

A product of the Granite City Boxing club he also trained in Manchester with Bob Shannon, once coach of former world champion Ricky Hatton.

However Matty, who won the Scottish welterweight title in 2015, had to retire with a 100% record of 10 wins from 10 fights due to injury problems.

© EVENING EXPRESS

In recent years he has coached and managed boxers alongside brother Davie with Northern Sporting Club.

They coached Kirsten Fraser to the Commonwealth title, the first Scottish woman to win that belt.

Matty said: “I wanted something that would make a bold statement and catch the eye.

“It is for the gym, boxers and MMA plus also wearing on the street and Fearless Fighter came to mind.

“It is better in life to be fearless because fear stops a lot of people doing things in life.

“Whenever I go to a boxing club or gym everyone is wearing trainers, T-shirts, jumpers and hats with different colours.

“I thought it would be good to walk into the gym with a track-suit that you can take off and then wear into town after.

“It is a versatile clothing rather than just for the gym.

“I wanted it to have a classy look with nice plain colours, simple design and a good quote on some of the T-shirts.”

© Supplied by Emma McCombie/ Swan

Matty’s website is up and running and he has aspirations to get the brand into major retail outlets.

He said: “I have the website up, the Instagram and Facebook pages and the next step is to keep building it.

“Every month or so I will add on a few extra things whether that is T-shirts, track-suits or caps.

“I am going to make it bigger and bigger.

“I would love to get into some shops but that will take some time before I can do that.”