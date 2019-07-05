Former Aberdeen bank could be turned into English language hub

A former bank could be given a new lease of life as an English language hub.

A planning application has been submitted for the former Lloyds TSB on Great Northern Road which, if accepted, would see it turned into a place for teaching English.

Proposals have been submitted by Neil Rothnie Architecture on behalf of The Turkish Religious Movement of the UK.

Floor plans outline office space as well as meeting rooms on the ground floor and toilet facilities upstairs.

An application was previously submitted for the site by Original 106 in August last year.

The building has been vacant since the bank closed in June 2017.