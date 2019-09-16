Former Aberdeen bank could be transformed into pizza takeaway and sandwich shop

Plants to change a former Royal Bank of Scotland into two units have been approved.

Aberdeen City Council granted the application made last month by RP Planning Ltd on behalf of West Coast Estates Ltd.

Under the proposals, the site in Dyce will be split into two units.

One will be used for a hot food takeaway, while the other for a mixed-use development of a shop and/or food and drink.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There are currently no named operators, but one could be used as a pizza takeaway and the other a sandwich bar.

Daniel Lewis, development manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The proposed development is considered to be an appropriate use for this existing building.

“And it is one that will not have any undue impact on the existing levels of amenity currently enjoyed by neighbouring properties and will have no impact on Aberdeen Airport’s safeguarding area.”