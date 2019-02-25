Former Aberdeen bakery could be turned into flats after sale

A former Aberdeen bakery could be converted for residential and commercial use after being sold.

Property firm FG Burnett announced the premises, formerly known as The Gordon Bakery on Dee Street, have been sold.

A well-known business, the bakery closed its doors for the final time last year and the building went on the market.

It has now been purchased by investors Yeargraph Ltd.

It is understood a commercial/residential development is being considered for the ground floor and first floor of the building.

FG Burnett surveyor David Henderson welcomed the purchase.

He said: “This is a sign there is interest in well-located city centre commercial property in Aberdeen.”