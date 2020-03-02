Former Aberdeen bakery could be demolished to make way for flats

A former city bakery could be razed to the ground and replaced with a block of flats.

The Chalmers facility on Auchmill Road in Bucksburn would be completely demolished if plans are given the go-ahead.

Cater Homes Ltd has lodged blueprints for the three-storey scheme which would see 17 new homes built.

As well as the flats, there would be a car park and a garden at the rear of the building and it would have a rooftop terrace.

According to a planning statement submitted by the developer, the bakery has been empty for a year and the premises is “unlikely” to be used as a retail unit.

The documents said the transformation of the site would give the city “much-needed high quality” housing.

It said: “The continued use of retail is unlikely and residential is an established use in the surrounding area with it being very much mixed use.

“The proposed residential use would both be an advantage to the local businesses, providing further footfall, and would provide much-needed high quality residential stock to Aberdeen.

“The height of the development is (in) line with previous infills in the area and the heavily dormered traditional granite tenements found over Auchmill Road.

“The level of the site will also reduce the height impact of the scheme. The frontage has been designed to provide visible interest and to be contemporary in a prominently viewed location.

“The car parking is provided part undercroft and provision is in line with pre-application advice from the roads team.”

Drawings show the development would be made up of two-bedroom homes. A report prepared for Cater Homes Ltd by Huntly-based Neil Rothnie Architecture said: “The proposed use would benefit the local retail and commercial facilities with more footfall.

“This site is adjacent but outwith the commercial centre so a reduction in retail here would not undermine the principal function of this centre.

“The bakery site has lain empty for a year. It is safe to presume that it is unlikely the site would be purchased for the existing use of a bakery to continue.

“While it is possible the existing building could be used for other business uses, the existing building would be required to be significantly altered to accommodate an existing use.”

Chalmers Bakery advertised a number of its shops, including Castle Street, George Street and Great Northern Road, for sale in 2018.

A spokesman from the Cater Group said: “Proposals for the new flatted development look exciting. It will be a unique building.

Plans have been submitted to demolish the building and build a flatted development.

“With signs of the property market in Aberdeen picking up, we are excited for our upcoming developments throughout the city.”