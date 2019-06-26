Forensic officers at north-east property after man’s death

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in the north-east.

Police were called to an address in the Cuminestown area about 4.45am today.

An injured man was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, however he has sadly died.

Forensic officers could be seen outside the rural property.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the Turriff and Cuminestown areas whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident. This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”

“Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0441 of 26 June.”

