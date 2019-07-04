Forensic evidence given at Union Terrace Gardens rape trial

A forensic scientist has said DNA found on the clothing of a woman who claims she was raped in an Aberdeen park was “one billion times more likely” to have come from the man standing trial for attacking her than any other person.

Morna McNish, a forensic biologist with the Scottish Police Authority, gave evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen in the trial of Daniel Sangster.

The 29-year-old, of the city’s Gaitside Drive, denies the allegation he raped a woman in Union Terrace Gardens on March 27, 2016.

Witnesses also gave evidence and said the alleged victim had “tears rolling down her face” as she told them she had been raped.

As part of the investigation, Ms McNish extracted DNA samples from the woman’s underwear and took mouth swabs from both her and the accused.

Advocate depute Margaret Barron said: “A mixed DNA profile was found, with a major contribution from the woman and a minor contribution from Sangster. Is this correct?”

Ms McNish replied: “Yes”.

She added: “We calculated it was one billion times more likely that the mixed DNA profile belonged to Sangster and the victim, rather than the victim and an unrelated male.”

Sangster’s counsel, solicitor-advocate Chris Fyffe asked the forensic biologist if the DNA could have been transferred by the accused simply placing his hands underneath the victim’s underwear.Ms McNish also agreed that was possible.

Dr Nandish Jayappa, a GP who worked as a forensic medical expert at the time, examined both the victim and the accused on the day of the assault. He told the court Sangster had showered since the incident while the victim had not.

Dr Jayappa said he found no internal or external injuries on the victim, with the exception of a 3cm by 3cm bruise on the woman’s left buttock.

He said that had been caused by blunt force trauma. Mr Fyffe said: “Are you able to express your opinion on the lack of injuries found?”

The GP replied that examinations “depend on the person and the context involved”.

The trial, before Lord Alan Turnbull and a jury, continues.