Forecasters predict Northern Lights displays could be visible over north-east tonight

Forecasters are predicting that the northern lights could be visible in the skies above the north-east tonight.

According to the Met Office, a “moderate geomagnetic storm” may lead to sightings of the Aurora Borealis across Scotland.

And with clear skies forecast for the north-east there is a chance of spotting the northern lights.

Moderate Geomagnetic Storms may lead to #aurora sightings in parts of Scotland tonight where the skies stay clear 🌔⭐️ Find out more about the #AuroraBorealis here ➡️ https://t.co/V25sT9rRZ5 pic.twitter.com/w2AzRCXMQ1 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 14, 2019

The Aurora Service (Europe) suggests the best time to see the northern lights could be in the early hours of tomorrow morning, around 3am.

For the best chance to see them you’ll need a combination of clear skies and no light pollution.

Capturing them on camera typically requires long exposures for still photography, with time-lapse footage looking best on video.