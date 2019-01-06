Forces Support charity now has space to spare at new Aberdeen site

An Aberdeen armed forces charity that was being hampered by problem parkers has moved to new premises.

Forces Support Aberdeen was previously based in Hutcheon Street, where they faced an ongoing issue with car parking spaces.

The military bereavement charity was frequently having to confront people who were parking in their customers’ spaces.

That meant fewer people were coming through the doors of the store, which sells furniture and goods including clothing, electrical items and bric-a-brac.

The charity moved after Lidl filed a planning application with Aberdeen City Council to turn the building into a supermarket.

Now based in Gateway Business Park in Cove, where there is plenty of parking available, charity bosses are trying to spread the word about their new home.

Viv Hutchinson, area manager for Forces Support, hopes the new location will mean more people visit the store.

She said: “We’re now based in the Gateway Business Park in Cove, which is so far out of town. We were originally hoping to get somewhere in the city centre.”

Last year, staff complained that students were taking up the parking spaces and refused to move their cars.

The new premises has about 80 spaces that can be used.

Viv added: “We had issues before with the parking, where no one could get parked because people kept using our car park.

“But now we have lots of parking.

“Someone took over the building, so we had to move but we would have had to move anyway because it just wasn’t sustainable for us.

“We weren’t getting customers because no one could park. Now we don’t have any issues.”

The new building is near to Ensco in the business park on Moss Road in Cove.