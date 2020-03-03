Plans for new Aberdeen school to go on show

The public will be given the chance to see plans for a new school in Aberdeen.

Proposals have been lodged for Riverbank School which will be built on the site of the former Tillydrone School.

Local people will have the opportunity to learn more at a public event taking place tomorrow at the Tillydrone Community Campus on Hayton Road between 3pm and 7pm.

Aberdeen City Council approved plans for the building which should be operational by 2022.

It will provide capacity for a total of 651 pupils, a 3G seven-a-side football pitch and external outdoor play and learning facilities for the community.

Councillor John Wheeler, Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer parents and other local stakeholders to find out more about the new school and I would encourage anyone with an interest to come along and provide their views.”