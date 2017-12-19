Footway repair works to see Aberdeen street shut for five days

An Aberdeen road will temporarily shut for five days for footway repair works.

Kirkhill Road will close between its junctions with Kirkhill Place and Ladywell Place from 5pm on Friday until 5pm on Boxing Day.

Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owner’s expense.

The parking restrictions will only be implemented as and when required.

Aberdeen City Council said the measures are necessary to protect public safety during the works.

Access to properties will be maintained but no through traffic will be possible.

An alternative route is available via Ladywell Place and Kirkhill Place.