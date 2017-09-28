Aberdeen man raises £1,000 after completing 96-mile Highland trek in just three days

A man has raised nearly £1,000 for charity after completing a famous 96-mile walking trail in just three days – which has left his feet in agony.

James Henderson, 36, of Bucksburn, took on his West Highland Way challenge last week for the second time.

He had set himself the task of finishing it in three days, thus beating the five days it took in 2015.

Although James, who is an operations manager for the National Trust for Scotland, achieved the impressive feat, his feet have paid the price.

He suffered agonising pain, a case of trench foot – caused by prolonged exposure of his feet to damp conditions – and even lost toenails during the trek.

When he returned home friends and family urged him to head straight to the hospital.

James was on the move for around 11 hours during the first two days and 16 hours for the final push on day three.

He said: “It’s not just the physical side of it, it’s what you have to do psychologically to get through that stuff.

“You do get some pretty dark points where you think ‘this is atrocious, I could stop this right now’.

“I did it two years ago for charity. I did it over five days and found it extremely difficult.

“People said ‘you’re off your head’.

“When you’re carrying everything and wild camping it’s always going to be a long way. After a long day you want nothing more than to plonk into your bed. I found it really tough.

“There’s parts that you’re properly scrambling and it’s really difficult terrain.

“I have actually come home with a mild case of trench foot. I could feel the water sloshing round my toes.

“It was utterly brutal. I’ve even lost toenails along the way.”

But James opted to go against the advice of friends and family and treated his feet himself.

The route runs from Milngavie to Fort William, and James, with more money still to come, has raised more than £700 for CLAN Cancer Support.

He said: “The way I look at it, I don’t know a single person at all who hasn’t got some exposure to cancer.

“Everybody has a connection to somebody who has some connection to cancer.

“There’s a pretty good chance that at some point in your life you’re going to require some form of support from them.”