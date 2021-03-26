Footpath over north-east burn restored for residents

A footpath has been restored for residents of a north-east community after it was destroyed by flooding several years ago.

A footbridge at the Stewart Milne Homes development at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, has been completed, which is aimed to reconnect the historic pathway over Toucks Burn.

The creation of the footbridge was part of planning conditions for the new community.

It provides a crossing over a branch of the River Carron known as Toucks Burn, and this reinstated route also connects Dunnottar Park through to the town centre passing Dunnottar Church.

A temporary hardstanding path is also currently in place to allow for pedestrian access.

Neil Thomson, deputy managing director at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide locals with this reinstated footbridge, adding to the towns accessibility and providing an additional pedestrian route from the town centre to Dunnottar Park.

“As a local to Stonehaven myself, I can vouch that it is a wonderful community to be a part of, and throughout lockdown many of us have enjoyed walking around our local neighbourhoods.”

Residents, along with their furry four-legged friends, are thrilled to be able to use the new route for their local walks.

Plans are also afoot to create a permanent path leading from the new bridge into the Stewart Milne Homes development.