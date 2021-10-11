Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Digiipot: Aberdeen footballer launches cash kitty app for hospitality industry

By Callum Law
11/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Chris Angus, left, and partner Nicola Lawson have launched Digiipot
Bridge of Don Thistle striker Chris Angus hopes an app he has co-launched can benefit customers and businesses in the hospitality sector.

Digiipot was created by Angus and partner Nicola Lawson and launched on October 1.

It allows groups to save and spend money together through contactless payments on their phones, creating the equivalent of a cash kitty digitally.

Former Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos player Angus said: “We’ve got QR codes for pubs and restaurants.

“If you scan that QR code on your phone it will take you to the app and you can start from there and invite friends to it.

“We’ve got quite a few banks on board such as Bank of Scotland, RBS and Nationwide and are currently tying up the loose ends with Virgin so it should hopefully be open to anybody.

Chris Angus in action for Bridge of Don Thistle

“We’ve got two sides. At Bridge of Don I’ve started a group for team fines so every week if anybody has to pay fines they do it through that.

“Then when we go on an end of season trip we’ll use Digiipot to spend that money which will be saved up throughout the season.

“We’ve all got transparency of what’s in the kitty and anyone can spend it.

Businesses can benefit

“We also found during the process that when you pay with your debit card in a restaurant or a pub the transaction fees for the restaurants and bars are extortionate.

“It’s 17p per transaction plus a percentage of the spend so if you spend £100 in a restaurant the restaurant would be charged £1.65.

“Businesses are paying through the nose to use Visa and Mastercard.

“But with our platform we can save bars and restaurants 80% of their current transactional fees.

“We want to have a community driven app where the bars and restaurants in Aberdeen can be on board and our users can spend their money in these establishments.”

Lockdown was app inspiration

The idea for the Digiipot app came about during the first lockdown last year as society moved away from using cash.

Angus, 31, added: “The whole reason the app came about was during the first lockdown Nicola said ‘what’s going to happen to the cash kitty?’ when a lot of places started being card only.

“We thought there would be an app for it because there are apps for everything.

“But we looked and there was nothing there and the cashless society of the lockdown encouraged us to go and create the app and we have.”