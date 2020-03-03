Football trail celebrating Denis Law backed by Aberdeen councillors

Councillors have given their backing to a project celebrating one of Aberdeen’s most famous sporting sons.

Neil Copland and Lesley Dunbar brought forward a joint notice of motion at yesterday’s full council meeting supporting the Printfield 10 project, honouring former Scotland and Manchester United footballer Denis Law.

The Evening Express reported last week how the project could see a walking trail created around the Printfield area where Law grew up.

Mr Copland said the project would bring “millions of pounds to the economy of Aberdeen”.

He added: “This has the potential to be a great visitor attraction to Aberdeen. It will make millions for the city.

“A lot of people would come to Aberdeen to see Denis Law’s birthplace and that would have a great effect.

“We must make this happen for the good of the city.”

The trail would see murals depicting memorable moments from Law’s career created across the area.

Denis told The Evening Express: “It is an absolutely fantastic idea.

“I’m in awe of the people who have come up with the plan.”