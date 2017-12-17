Football legends help charities net £60,000 at Aberdeen event

Three charities will score a major boost by sharing £60,000 raised from a high-profile sports quiz.

Maggie’s, Children’s Aid (Scotland) and North East Sensory Services will each receive a slice of the cash from the Simmons & Company Sportschallenge, which was held at the Mercure Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen earlier this year.

Football legends Alan McInally and Dean Saunders hosted this year’s black-tie event. Sportschallenge has raised almost £420,000 in the last five years.

Nick Dalgarno, managing director of Simmons, said: “Thanks to the 400 participants who joined us, three very worthy, local causes will be able to continue their remarkable work across the region.”