Football joy for north-east kids with cerebral palsy

Young footballers with cerebral palsy are getting specialist training thanks to a north-east club.

Westdyke Community Club is holding the sessions for youngsters with the condition.

Launched just before the October holidays, so far three children regularly join in the training that takes place every three weeks.

Club secretary Brian Bridgwater said they were looking for more youngsters who want to take part.

He said: “A couple of the coaches including myself completed the course through the Scottish Football Association (SFA) so we could do some coaching for children with cerebral palsy.

“We are looking to grow and grow. It is our hope that we can get enough interest that we could do it every two weeks – and then eventually every week.

“At the moment, we have three regulars who attend, but we are open to anyone else who wants to take part.

“There isn’t any age limit on it just now and both boys and girls can take part. If there were older children or teenagers who were looking to take part, we could possibly split it off into other age groups.

“What we are finding at the moment is the kids who take part are just wanting to have a run around and kick the ball.

“The hard part is getting some coaching in.

“With it launching just before the holidays, we have had some people who weren’t able to come, but I would say we have a regular bunch of three.

“The sessions allow those taking part to work on their technique.”

Brian had the idea to launch a group like this a couple of years ago and is delighted that, after the SFA training, the dream is a reality.

Brian said he had not heard of other clubs offering that type of training.

He added: “While it is us running the sessions, they are open to anyone, not just in the local area, but across the region.

“One of the coaches in Stonehaven, who happened to be doing the SFA coaching with us at the time, has got involved and came down to some of the sessions to see what they were about.

“It is something that I have been looking into for the last few years and it’s great that we have managed to get round to doing it.”

The group recently had a donation of two new goals for use in the training.

Brian added: “We also want to thank the Westhill and District Community Sports Hub, who have helped us by providing two new goals that will be used for the football sessions.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about the sessions can contact Westdyke Community Club via its Facebook page.