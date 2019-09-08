Football fans score with £12,600 funds effort for military veterans charity

Football fans have raised more than £12,000 to help care homes that cater for veterans at an Aberdeen event.

Over the past 10 years, the Rangers Supporters Erskine Appeal (RSEA) north-east branch has donated roughly £70,000, surpassing their initial goal to treat a dozen Erskine residents to lunch and a match day experience.

RSEA chairman Alan Nicol, 60, started raising money for the Erskine charity back in 2007.

Fundraising this time came from a meal organised by the group at the Thistle Altens Hotel, where the organisation raised £12,600.

The group holds various events, from walks to quizzes and three-course meals.

Alan, whose father served in the military, said: “We just wanted to do something back. Especially when you see older people in care homes dealing with dementia.

“But it’s not just the older people. It’s also the young ones who come back missing a limb or battling PTSD.

“A lot of our parents were ex-servicemen.

“The dinners are usually in the Treetops Hotel. It tends to be sports-orientated, usually football. We have ex-players that come up.”

And members stress it’s not just Rangers fans who support the effort, as helpers who follow a range of other teams are involved.

Colin McPhail, 61, who works for the Erskine fundraising department, has known the generous fans for years, and thoroughly enjoys their events.

He said: “Personally, I was at the sports evening. It was a fantastic night. Everyone really enjoyed themselves.

“Money can buy new equipment. For example, a number of our residents are elderly or disabled, so they will need special beds.

“Besides equipment, money also goes to day-to-day living, to the actual care.”

The group’s decade-long funding effort has been essential for Erskine to continue their support to make a real difference in the lives of ex-military and their families.

Colin added: “They do a fantastic job; they raise a lot of money and have done so for years.

“It is incredible and we are very humbled.

“It allows us to take care of ex-service men to the high standard they deserve.”