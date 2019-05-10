Football fans heading to tonight’s match advised to avoid roadworks at Aberdeen roundabout

Football fans travelling to tonight’s match at Pittodrie are being warned to avoid roadworks at an Aberdeen roundabout.

Traffic is building in the area as gas distribution firm SGN carries out emergency repair work at the north end of King George VI Bridge – the junction between Great Southern Road and Riverside Drive.

As a result, Aberdeen City Council is asking Aberdeen FC and Hearts supporters travelling to tonight’s match from south of Aberdeen to use the bypass.

Supporters from @AberdeenFC and @JamTarts coming from south of Aberdeen for the match this evening are asked to use the city bypass (A90), come off at the Kingswells south junction, and then go down Lang Stracht carrying on to Westburn Road to Mounthooly roundabout, to Pittodrie — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) May 10, 2019

The work, which began on April 27, will not be fully reopened until May 13 – two weeks later than planned.

A spokesman for the gas firm said the work has turned out to be “more complex” than it originally planned due to “specialist engineering work required”.

A spokesman for SGN said: “We’re continuing emergency repairs to our gas main at the King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen.

“Our work is taking place in the roundabout at the north end of the bridge, at its junction with Riverside Drive.

“Our remaining work is more complex than originally planned and we require specialist equipment to complete it.”

He added: “The east section of Riverside Drive will also be temporarily closed as will Great Southern Road southbound, between Murray Terrace and Riverside Drive.

“The west section of Riverside Drive will only be open for eastbound motorists.

“All going well, we now hope to complete our repairs, restore the road surface and fully reopen the bridge by May 13.”

Bus services have also been affected by the work.

First Aberdeen’s 17, 17A, 18 and 18A services have been altered to avoid the area.

Buses will be using the Garthdee Bridge in both directions which has been agreed with the council.