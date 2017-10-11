North-east football club’s fears for future over plans to pave playing field

A youth football club has challenged a local authority’s plans to build a car park on a playing field it has used to train and play matches on for more than 15 years.

Colony Park Football Club has objected to Aberdeenshire Council’s application to pave over the Victoria Park playing field on Westfield Road in Inverurie.

The plan is part of the new Inverurie Community Campus which will replace the current Inverurie Academy.

The new school will be built on the secondary school’s existing main playing field, while the remaining field will become parking.

Club chairman Shaun Campbell said: “While we have no issue with the new school, we are really unhappy that the council is intent on depriving us of this much-needed park.

“With more than 450 players and 20 teams, we are one of the biggest in the North-east and already use all the town’s grass pitches, with the exception of Kellands Park and the Garioch Sports Centre’s artificial surface. We have been using Victoria Park for more than 15 years and have a storage container in the park for our goals and equipment.”

He added: “It’s not possible just to go somewhere else – we are affiliated to the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association which stipulates that no more than two teams can share a pitch for matches with the same kick-off times.

“The loss of Victoria Park could potentially force the club into reducing the number of teams, thereby limiting the number of players we can take onboard.

“That would be very sad given all the work done by volunteer committee members and coaches to build up a girls’ section and expand hugely the number of young boys now active in the sport.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “During the consultation process on the new Inverurie Community Campus we have held various stakeholder discussions with a number of sports clubs in Inverurie.

“We are happy to discuss Colony Park FC’s concerns with them directly.”