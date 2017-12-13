Peterhead FC to score winner by serving festive meal to isolated people in community

An Aberdeenshire football club is gearing up to hold its second festive lunch – after a previous event proved to be a huge success.

Peterhead Football Club will be holding its Festive Friends event next Wednesday, providing a two-course meal for those who are isolated in the community, as well as a hamper.

The idea was created by the SPFL Trust, which provided funding for last year’s Festive Friends event – catering for 36 people – and is funding some spaces again this year.

Director of Peterhead Football Club Nat Porter said: “We did it last year, it was partly funded by the SPFL Trust.

“It went down exceptionally well. We said we’d do it again and the chairman said regardless of what happens, we’d fund it, and any support we did get was a bonus.”

The club is also in talks with local organisations, with catering and other aspects of the event provided free by directors and staff of the club – including director Harry Fraser, who is helping out with catering.

It already has several businesses on board, and is hoping to win charity support from supermarkets in the area.

There will be entertainment provided on the day by children from Buchanhaven Primary School choir, and bags will be handed out.

Nat said: “We give them a hamper and we have got the local police involved, who managed to fetch and ferry people.

“Last year it was really good. I was taking people home and they were saying that it was their only Christmas meal. This year lots and lots more people have got involved.”

For the upcoming Festive Friends, the event is set to be even bigger, with 56 people already confirmed to be attending.

The club have got the support of organisations such as the Salvation Army and local psychiatric nurses and care workers, who help identify people who may be isolated and could benefit from taking part in the lunch.

Festive Friends will be held at Peterhead FC Social Club in Balmoor Stadium next Wednesday.