Football club forced to pay up after vandals damage pitch two nights in a row

A junior football club has had to fork out more than £200 in repairs after yobs damaged a community football pitch two nights in a row.

Volunteers from the Balmedie Leisure Centre arrived at the sports complex on Eigie Road, Balmedie, on Tuesday morning to discover deep motorbike tracks in the grass football pitch.

To their horror, more damage was caused to the pitches on Wednesday.

Middlefield Wasps FC, which has players as young as five who use the pitch, has stumped up the cash for a gardener to repair the grounds in time for the next set of matches on December 16.

Mark McCready, a member of the club’s committee, said: “Fortunately, our fixtures are away this weekend, which is a godsend, so we’re going to ask the gardener to do what he can by next weekend.

“We spend a lot of money to keep the pitch in a good, playable condition and to know that some mindless individual has decided to vandalise the pitch is so disappointing. The fact that it has happened two nights in a row makes it even worse.”

The centre’s voluntary chairman Bill Murray has appealed for anyone who knows who was responsible to call police.

“The most infuriating thing is that lots of dedicated volunteers give up their time to make the centre run and yet someone has been selfish enough to do this,” said Mr Murray.

He added: “On Monday night, people in the village heard a scramble bike rider as the engine noise was very loud. It could be that it was that biker who is responsible, but we just don’t know.

“If anyone knows who is responsible, please call the police.”

Up until 18 months ago, the land where the pitch stands was overgrown. The leisure centre got a grant from landfill tax via the Belhevie Community Council, and spent £24,000 creating the pitches – which are also used by Balmedie School.

Mr Murray said: “Hopefully, this won’t happen again but I would ask people from the village to be vigilant in case more damage is caused to the pitch.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 10025/12.