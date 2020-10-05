Football chief’s anger after pitches targeted by vandals in Aberdeen

The president of a youth football club has spoken of his anger after vandals damaged pitches used by its players.

Dyce Boys’ Club groundsman and president Eric Mannall was shocked to discover vandals had used an off-road vehicle to damage the pitches on Pitmedden Road on Friday evening.

It is the third time the facilities have been targeted by vandals.

Eric told how the alarm was raised by one of the coach’s wives.

He said: “One of our coaches lives on Victoria Street, and on Friday evening just after 11pm his wife had heard a car loudly revving up for a long period of time.

“She told the coach she thought somebody might be up at the Pitmedden pitches because she knew it had happened before.

“He jumped in his car, got to the traffic lights on Victoria Street, and an off-road vehicle came round the corner with a very loud exhaust.

“He took the registration number but the police don’t have any record of any owner.

“The coach then drove to Pitmedden Road with his full beam on and he saw that a vehicle had been on the pitch.

“But we didn’t discover the extent of the damage until the morning because it was dark.”

Eric described how the incident made him “angry” and hit out at the vandals who ‘ruined’ the experience for players.

He added: “This is the third time this vandalism has happened. Twice previously, we managed to repair the damage because it was only superficial but this time they have made a proper job of it.

“Judging by the tyre tracks, it seems to be the same person or persons that are causing the damage.

“I just don’t see what anyone would get out of it and it makes me angry. I’m up there around 20 hours a week cutting the grass, lining the pitches, and making sure they are all in decent condition for the teams.

“We won’t be able to pay games there and we pay quite a bit of money to lease the pitch from the council.

“We’ve stuck to the Covid-19 rules so rigidly and the kids have done so well, yet some individuals have decided to ruin it.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland urged anyone with any information to get in touch.

She said: “Around 9am on Saturday October 3, police received a report of vandalism at Pitmedden football pitches in Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1008/03.”