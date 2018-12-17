Foodbank donations boost after north-east town’s Santa run

A north-east town’s Santa run has led to more than £1,000 worth of food being donated to those in need.

Father Christmas hit the streets of Portlethen over three nights earlier this month spreading festive cheer and raising money for primary schools and Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) who run a foodbank.

Over the three nights £2,500 was raised with £500 going to Fishermoss, Portlethen and Hillside.

It took volunteers around three hours to do £1,000 worth of food shopping.

Organiser Darren Robertson is part of the Fishermoss School Parent Staff Association.

He said: “We are delighted with the amount raised and we have around two and half palettes worth of food.

“People still have the chance to get involved as we have Santa’s sleigh currently at the B&M stores in Portlethen and anyone can drop in food that we will make sure will get to the foodbank.

“We’ll be looking to bring back the event next year as every year it gets bigger and better.

“I think we managed to visit almost every street in the town and it was amazing to see all the smiles on the children’s faces when they saw Santa.”