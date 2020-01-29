North-east foodbank charity praised

The work of a city foodbank is to be recognised at a civic reception next week.

It comes after Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) won the Scottish Social Enterprise of the Year Award in November.

The civic reception will take place on February 7 at 4.30pm.

Dave Simmers, CEO of CFINE said: “We are grateful for the recognition of Aberdeen City Council and for welcoming CFINE, its partners and supporters at a Civic Reception in February.

“We have a successful year behind us, however CFINE could not achieve such a large-scale positive impact in the community without the support of our partners, funders, local businesses and the public, and the dedication of our volunteers, the ‘backbone’ of our operation.”

The event is being held at the Town House and will be hosted by Lord Provost Barney Crockett.