Food waste will help power new Aberdeen exhibition centre

A contractor has been appointed to build a plant which will transform waste into gas to power the new exhibition centre.

Austrian-based specialist Thoeni Industriebetriebe GmbH is to construct the anaerobic digestion gas-to-grid plant at the Event Complex Aberdeen (Teca) near Bucksburn.

It will take the city’s food waste, agricultural crops and waste products and turn them into bio-gas to power the £333 million arena, conference centre and exhibition building.

The plant will then upgrade the bio-gas into bio-methane and inject it into the natural gas grid before piping it to the on-site energy centre at Teca.

The site, which is the new AECC project, includes two on-site hotels, an energy centre, extensive landscaping and parking.

It is being built by Aberdeen City Council along with development partner Henry Boot Developments and contractor Robertson Group.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “The AD plant project powering the Teca complex underpins the position of Aberdeen as a world-class city for energy and innovation and the centre as the place to see how energy, environment and business can be integrated on a truly significant scale.

“We are in the midst of the most important period of transformation Aberdeen has ever experienced, including an increased focus on renewable energy sources as part of our regional economic strategy, and it’s fantastic Teca can lead on that.”

The 12,500-capacity main arena, beside Aberdeen International Airport and the new city bypass, will host conferences, exhibitions and music concerts.