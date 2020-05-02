Food truck plans blocked by north-east council

Plans to site a food truck near a north-east rifle club have been knocked back.

Permission had been sought to site a Humble Burger food truck on a grassy area on Perimeter Road in Elgin.

Planning documents stated: “This application seeks planning permission for the siting of a hot food takeaway van in a grassed area to the front of Elgin Rifle Club.

“Six car parking spaces are proposed in the grassed area adjacent to the proposed food truck.”

However Moray Council has now refused planning permission.

The local authority’s decision notice said the application was contrary to a number of policies in the Moray Local Development Plan and “would lead to an increase in pedestrian and vehicular activity at a location where vehicle visibility and manoeuvring is already restricted and where there is no safe, dedicated pedestrian access route to the site for customers”.

It added: “The proposal, if permitted, would be likely to result in conditions detrimental to the road safety or road users.”

Planning documents say “it is likely that a high proportion of customers would walk to the site from elsewhere within the industrial estate”, and add: “There are very limited sections of footway available which means that pedestrians have to walk over the grass verges or within the carriageway itself.”