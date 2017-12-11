Coffee shop and beauty salon to open in former North-east food store

A popular North-east food shop that closed its doors after 17 years has been taken over.

Foveran’s The Store announced it was closing at the start of November – however, a new business is set to move into the premises next year.

Store owners Andrew and Debbie Booth closed the shop after challenging trading conditions.

The Graham family, who currently run Smugglers Cone in Collieston will now be expanding its business by taking over the premises.

It will see a new coffee shop and beauty salon run by Mark and Christine Graham at the site, and could create up to 10 jobs.

Set to be called The Barn and Beauty at the Barn, Christine said they were excited to be expanding their business.

The 44-year-old said: “We were really sad to hear about The Store closing as we had met Andy who ran it when he came into Smugglers Cone.

“While it was sad news for the whole community we also saw it as an opportunity to expand as it was something we felt was the right time to do.

“Andy has been in constant contact with us and has been fantastic. The Store had a lovely coffee shop inside it and this will stay relatively the same once we open.

“I’m a qualified beautician and opening up my own salon is something I’ve always dreamed of.”

It is understood the business could reopen next month but Christine added a date hadn’t been set in stone.