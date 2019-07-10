Supermarket to donate surplus food to north-east charities

A supermarket chain will donate surplus food to 14 charities in the north-east as it celebrates its 25th anniversary in Scotland.

Aldi stores will provide fresh fruit and vegetables, canned and baked goods to organisations helping vulnerable people.

The iniative is a result of a partnership between the charity Neighbourly and the supermarket.

Neighbourly CEO Steve Butterworth said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and to help them realise their ambition to benefit those communities local to each and every one of their stores across the UK.”

