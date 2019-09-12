Council to encourage people in Aberdeen to grow their own food

Council bosses are developing a new strategy this year outlining how to increase opportunities for residents to grow their own food.

In the fourth part of the Evening Express’s series on poverty in the city, we have been looking at the efforts which have been made to create growing space – in part to help tackle food poverty.

The Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act 2015 requires every local authority to prepare a food growing strategy for its area to identify land that could be used and describe how provision for community growing can be increased.

Aberdeen City Council’s strategy will meet the guidance set out by the Scottish Government and is expected to be completed this year.

Jenny Laing, co-leader of the local authority, said they have been “innovative” in their approach working with groups in the city.

She said: “We’ve got a Sustainable Food City Partnership which is made up of various community planning partners working together.”

Allotments, community gardens, growing spaces and farmers’ markets are springing up in a number of locations.

There is also an increasing focus on locating some of the growing spaces within regeneration areas, in a bid to tackle diet-related ill health and access to affordable healthy food.

Stephen Balfour is a co-ordinator for Granite City Good Food, a cross-sector partnership which aims to drive sustainable projects in Aberdeen.

He said: “If anyone wants to set up a garden, including how to grow and what to grow, then I can help them through the process.

“A lot of these projects are in their infancy but it’s becoming more mainstream now.”

An increasing number of schools are also getting involved by starting up their own food-growing spaces, including Airyhall, Tullos and Woodside primary schools.

Stephen said: “We will see a lot more gardens in schools as outdoor learning is part of their curriculum.”

Powis Residents Group, which was formed in 2012, is another organisation getting involved.

Their edible garden, which was first planted next to Powis Community Centre in spring 2016, hosts a variety of edible plants including fruit bushes, raspberry and blackberry canes, and different herbs. There’s new composting bins, and plans to create signs to encourage local residents to use them effectively.

The community green spaces host fruiting hedges and an orchard with cherries, plums, pears and different varieties of apples.

Rachel Smith, secretary of the residents group, said: “We grow food that can be harvested by local residents or prepared and shared through the community centre. We have had support from different organisations, including grants from the Health Improvement Fund and Aberdeen City Council’s Community Food Growing Fund.

“We have held tattie-picking events with demonstrations by Bob from One Seed Forward of different ways to cook them, including making pink and purple crisps.

“Community growing initiatives aren’t a fix for food poverty but can offer a great addition to your diet. It is a wonderful way of introducing children to the different tastes and smells of edible plants throughout the garden.”

Tullos Garden is leading the way when it comes to food-growing initiatives in the region. Volunteers, supported by a £30,000 award from the council, have helped transform an area of disused land in Torry to create a colourful haven between Tullos Place and Tullos Crescent.

June Lamb, vice-chairman of Tullos Garden volunteer group, said they have space to grow fruit, vegetables and herbs, which parents and members of the community can pick and take home.

She said: “We have a group in the garden on a Wednesday for under-5s. Parents will come and take what they want home.

“Growing your own food is a good thing to do.”

And Friends of Seaton Park planted around 20 trees in 2017 to form a community orchard to mark the park’s 70th anniversary since it was donated to the city.

Sheila Gordon, chairwoman of Friends of Seaton Park, said the park also hosts The Allotment Market Stall (TAMS) every Friday between July and October, adding the local authority should focus on supporting allotments.

She said: “There is a demand for local produce.

“It’s a great idea but needs a bit of money behind it.”

As reported in the Evening Express, a handy guide has been put together which shows where people can go to grow produce and highlights organisations promoting sustainable food options.

Orgaisers have claimed growing initiatives provide people with skills, create job opportunities, improve mental health, provide free food and reduce waste such as packaging and plastics.

Allotments exist all over the city, from Bucksburn to Cults and Cove Bay, including areas such as Heathryfold, Hilton, King Street, Holburn, Nether Loirston, Redmoss, Sclattie Quarry, Tullos and Sunnybank.

Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen University also provide growing space on their sites.