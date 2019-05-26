MSP welcomes funding to promote food and drink sourced in north-east

An MSP has welcomed funding which will promote food and drink sourced in the north-east.

The Turriff Show Food and Drink Pavilion received £5,000 in a grant from the Connect Local Regional Food Fund, run by the Scottish Government.

A total of £104,000 was given to projects across Scotland.

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “Funding for regional projects is really important for supporting the food and drink sector in Scotland.

“The work is part of a wider ambition to raise the value of the food and drink sector to £30 billion by 2030.

“The Turriff Show Food and Drink Pavilion is a great example of how we can show off local produce and encourage more people to appreciate and enjoy amazing produce from across the north-east.”

