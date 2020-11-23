Food fund supports vital north-east projects during Covid pandemic

Essential food funding has helped to benefit north-east residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of £1,023,000 was made available to Aberdeenshire Council in May under the Scottish Government’s Food Fund, which is designed to help local authorities design a structure response to supporting households who may experience barriers in accessing food.

Then a further £577,000 was then allocated in July, to increase food access after the impact the pause of shielding and the introduction of test and protect might have.

Measures have been put in place since March to help minimise food poverty as a result of Covid-19 in the region.

This year, the food fund has helped those living in Aberdeenshire in a number of ways, with £982,000 claimed from the Government to support the costs of doing so.

This includes continued access to the free school meal provision, which was put in place within days of lockdown being announced to assist families.

It has also been used to give support for breakfast clubs during the academic year 20/21, to provide food provisions for families using the council’s childcare hubs, and to give enhanced food parcels including fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs to shielded households experiencing financial insecurity.

From last month, there is also now a flexible food fund to support financial payments to families experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council’s business services committee has also approved a further £124,000 worth of funding from the Scottish Government Food Fund.

The money is planned to be split £84,000 to CFINE, and £40,000 to the North Aberdeenshire Foodbank.

Money for CFINE will be used for the development and delivery of a mobile pantry unit which could provide access to food within communities in Aberdeenshire where there is not already an existing community larder – enabling families to access food in a non-stigmatising way and reducing reliance on emergency parcels.

Meanwhile, funding has been given to the North Aberdeenshire Foodbank to co-ordinate, support and develop the food network ensuring resources are used effectively, and that skills, produce and knowledge is shared across Aberdeenshire, with the North Aberdeenshire Foodbank to lead this work on behalf of the network of food banks across the region.

Chairman of the business services committee Councillor Jim Gifford said: “It is such an important role of the Council to help support individuals at their most vulnerable.

“Ensuring they know how to access food is a cornerstone of that. The pandemic has had unprecedented consequences for so many in Aberdeenshire and beyond, and it impacts each of us in a whole range of ways.

“That means that protecting people in food insecurity must remain a priority for us. I am pleased to see the ways in which this life-changing fund is administered.”