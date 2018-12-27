Food for 18,000 meals donated after charity campaign at Aberdeen supermarkets

Thousands of meals have been provided to people in need from food donations across Aberdeen.

Generous Tesco customers gave more than 18,000 meals for food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust during the Tesco Food Collection, which ran in stores from November 29 to December 1.

With this year’s UK-wide total of 3.5 million meals donated to the charities, the overall total given by shoppers since the scheme began in 2012 is more than 52m meals.

Customers were asked to donate long-life items to people in need as part of their usual shop.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare, said: “Thanks to the generosity of shoppers over the festive season, we have enough long-life food to provide meals to those helping people in need across the UK.

“We’d like to thank everyone who donated, as well as all the volunteers who made the store collections a success.”

