Food delivery service Deliveroo rolled out across Aberdeen

A food delivery service has officially launched in Aberdeen after a successful trial period.

Deliveroo, which was founded in London in 2013, said it had already created 65 jobs in the Granite City and others were likely to follow as the business continues to expand.

Since arriving in Aberdeen, the company has established relationships with restaurants including The Adelphi Kitchen, Nargile and Soul, alongside chains such as Wagamama, YO! Sushi, and Byron.

General manager Caroline Hazlehurst said: “Aberdeen is a thriving, cosmopolitan area and we see a real appetite.

“Not only are we bringing top quality cuisine straight from restaurants to customers’ homes and offices, we are also connecting restaurants which do not have a delivery offering with a brand new pool of customers and additional revenue stream.”

Deliveroo operates in more than 30 cities in the UK and Ireland as well as in Europe, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai.