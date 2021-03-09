Food business Deliveroos more than 700 jobs since coming to Aberdeen five years ago

Popular food delivery service Deliveroo has created more than 700 jobs since it came to Aberdeen five years ago.

The company has been serving the people of Aberdeen since 2016.

In that time, they have employed more than 730 workers, the majority as Deliveroo riders.

More than 300 restaurants have also signed up for the service, with more than 60% of them being local independent producers.

To mark their anniversary, Deliveroo has released statistics showing what food is the most popular with Aberdonians.

Burritos from Fresh Mex topped the list, followed by a bacon cheeseburger from Five Guys.

Completing the top five was haddock from Low’s chip shop, chicken katsu curry from Wagamamas, and pizza from Mozza.

New data also revealed that Friday is the night most locals prefer to order Deliveroo, with 8.29pm that night the most popular time.

Mexican food is the firm favourite, followed by American and then British.

Harison Foster, Deliveroo regional director for the UK said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Aberdeen over the past five years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”