Food body awards ‘top scientist’ accolade to Aberdeen nutrition expert

An Aberdeen nutrition expert has been named scientist of the year.

Wendy Russell, senior research fellow at Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute of Nutrition and Health (RINH), received the prestigious honour at the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Awards 2017.

A panel of expert judges was tasked with choosing the most inspiring, innovative and creative submissions, with 21 prizes awarded to individuals, companies and campaigns throughout the country.

They were presented by broadcaster, writer and comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli at The Brewery in London.

Ms Russell is gut health theme leader and a principal investigator in natural product chemistry at RINH, researching the complex links between human diet and health.

She has an interest in developing healthy and sustainable products for the food and drink industry.

FDF called her “innovative, bright, and inspiring”.