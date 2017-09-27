Aberdeen food bank praised for helping give people a brighter future

Staff and volunteers from an Aberdeen food bank have been praised by Holyrood for helping people in need turn their lives around.

One of the frustrations of food banks across Scotland is that it can be a challenge to help people who come for food to sort out their finances so they can regain their independence.

To address the problem, the Scottish Government gave £185,375 to Community Food Initiative North East (CFINE) in 2015/16 so they could take on members of staff.

When people call in to CFINE’s hub in Poynernook Road, staff members, assisted by Grampian Housing, Pathways employment services and North-east Scotland Credit Union, offer them help with managing money as well as healthcare and looking for work.

A new Scottish Government report celebrates the success of CFINE, which now employs 30 staff and has 230 volunteers – many of whom were once service users.

Referring to the project the grant paid for, which is called Ahead+, the report said: “At service user level, AHEAD+ has a particular interest in offering a person-focused service.

“This ensures food bank customers are not only served with food, but encouraged to further engage with CFINE, leading to developing a closer relationship and trust between CFINE and the service user.

“This enables other support needs to be identified and addressed,” the report added.

The report talks about a CFINE service user who had a wife, family and a good job but “lost it all through drug use”.

It adds: “He came to CFINE dirty and dishevelled, having come off drugs but still struggling in every sense, with no money and a constant struggle to ‘stay clean’.”

The man, known as B, became a CFINE volunteer for 17 hours a week.

“B’s confidence has grown since his involvement with CFINE. He is now clean and tidy, looks and feels healthier, has a sense of purpose and is looking forward to a brighter future including securing employment – something that a few months ago was simply not tangible.”