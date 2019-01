Aberdeen nursery children donated goods to a local food bank.

Children at St Swithin Early Learning and Childcare donated to Instant Neighbour after collecting food donations throughout December.

The nursery collected two big boxes of food for the charity after the children learned how some people were not so fortunate to have all they want and need over the Christmas period.

Nursery manager Vicky Bowman said: “We would like to thank everyone for their generous contributions.”

