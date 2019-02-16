Focus on women in arts at Aberdeen filmhouse

An art director from a major graphic design company will give a talk at a city filmhouse.

Gray’s School of Art fourth-year student Meghan Doran has organised a presentation aimed at Scottish women working in the creative industries, and those hoping to one day work in the field.

German designer Lilly Friedeberg, who works with Adobe, will be one of seven speakers at Belmont Filmhouse on Thursday from 7 to 10pm.

Meghan said: “I realised there are a lot of women studying in the creative industry, but then, when you look at those working professionally, it’s dominated by men.

“I wanted to put together this talk with women creatives to encourage other women out there to pursue their careers or showcase their work.

“To have Lilly speaking in the city is great from an international perspective.

“I’m excited for Aberdeen’s artistic future.”