Focus on plans to build 550 homes near Trump’s north-east golf course

A decision on plans for more than 500 homes near Donald Trump’s north-east golf course is set to be made next month.

Trump International Golf Links Ltd wants to build 550 homes, community facilities, shops, offices and food and drink facilities near the Aberdeenshire site.

The development will be discussed at the Formartine area committee this month.

It had originally been envisaged that the application would be discussed at the January meeting of the committee.

More than 3,000 letters of objection have been submitted against the plans.

There are concerns over the lack of affordable or social housing.

Residents in the community voiced their concerns at a pre-determination hearing into the proposals before Christmas at Ellon Community Campus.

Points raised from that meeting will be put before the area committee on February 12.

The organisation was given approval to build 2,750 homes and an eight-storey hotel on the 1,500 acres of land, provided the golf course was created first.

Bosses at the estate say that the new proposal represents phase two of the overall £750 million scheme.

But plans for the hotel have been scrapped, with an initial 50 cottages instead being built for holidaymakers.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council told the Evening Express: “It is going to the Formartine meeting in February and the aim is to get it to full council in March.”

The original application for the golf course also proved to be controversial, with protests over Mr Trump’s treatment of landowners and the local environment.

A Trump International Golf Links spokeswoman did not wish to comment on the application.