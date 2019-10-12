Focus on failings in north-east jail report

A human rights organisation has highlighted failings at a north-east jail.

The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) visited HMP Grampian last October and has published a report, with issues like overcrowding, inmates being locked in their cells for 24 hours a day and safety fears of staff and prisoners among the issues discovered at the Peterhead jail.

Delegates met a female prisoner who had her leg amputated while an inmate but did not get any suitable mental health support afterwards.

CPT said: “The loss of a limb can be devastating and is likely to cause significant disruption to many aspects of a person’s life.

“The CPT considers that the absence of any mental health support represented a form of medical negligence and recommends that this person, as well as others who might be in a similar situation, be given rapid access to the mental health team.”

Overcrowding at the Peterhead facility was another issue raised, with the “temporary” tripling up of cells with prisoners sleeping on mattresses under bunk beds.

A number of male inmates were being kept in their cells 24 hours a day for several months at a time, which the CPT said amounted to inmates living in “virtual solitary confinement”.

A section of HMP Grampian in which young offenders were held was closed in May 2014 following a riot that caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The CPT report said: “The CPT recommends that the Scottish authorities should take steps to maximise the utilisation of the available space in Cruden Hall, including ensuring a sufficient staff complement to reopen that hall.”

The group said it was worried about violence at the prison, with inmates voicing fears about staffing issues.

The CPT also called for improvements in healthcare, with recommendations for an additional full-time GP, psychiatrist, a dentist to spend a day at the prison every week and four additional nurse posts.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “HMP Grampian does not experience overcrowding in the same way as other parts of the estate.

“This was a temporary measure, and we are taking steps to make sure these issues do not arise again.”

HMP Grampian was opened in 2014 to replace prisons in Peterhead and at Craiginches in Aberdeen at a cost of £140 million. It houses male and female inmates.

Shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr MSP said: “The contents of this report are troubling, particularly the concerns expressed by prison officers and inmates about safety”.

Lewis Macdonald MSP added: “This report reflects widespread concerns about under-staffing at HMP Grampian in Peterhead.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We want to ensure Scotland is a modern, inclusive nation which protects, respects and realises internationally-recognised human rights.

“We actively engage with international human rights monitoring mechanisms and value the expert insight they provide on human rights issues.

“With this in mind, we will consider carefully the committee’s findings and recommendations to ensure we meet our ambitions for Scotland in upholding human rights in all places of detention.

“We are working to embed equality, dignity and respect in everything we do and are committed to working with the whole of Scottish society to deliver a shared vision for a Scotland where everyone can live a life of human dignity.”