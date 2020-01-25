Future of former Aberdeen school burned down by vandals to be discussed

The future of a fire-hit former school will be discussed in the coming months.

Cordyce School in Dyce was burned down following a vandal attack in November 2017.

Since then it has been the subject of debate after Aberdeen City Council sought bids for the land to give the space a new lease of life.

Applicants included the owner of Parkhill Garden Centre, which hoped to move from its current home on the B977, and boxer Lee McAllister who was keen to build a fitness village.

However, at the city growth and resources committee last April it was recommended by officers that no offers be accepted.

The council said in October that the site would be brought back to the market in due course.

Now its future is set to be discussed as part of the local development plan at a full council meeting on March 3.

Meetings held early last year into the main issues report the Cordyce site is a “desirable” plot of land for housing.

The Dyce event, which took place in March, was held as part of the first stage of the next local development plan, which sets out Aberdeen City Council’s vision for the city.

Denis Will, chairman of the Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council, said it would be disappointing if the site was turned into housing.

He added: “It is next to the river and there’s never been housing on it. It would just be a shame if that was allowed to happen.”

The Parkhill Garden Centre proposal had been a popular option among the community, with support given by a number of residents in the area.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The council, as a landowner, has made representation on the site for inclusion in the next local development plan.

“The proposed local development plan is due to be considered by the council on Tuesday March 3.

“Following the outcome of this, a strategy for the site will be developed.”