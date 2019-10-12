Focus on animals in new north-east art exhibition

A north-east gallery has launched a new exhibition to highlight the beauty of different animals from both home and abroad.

Feathers and Fur has opened at the Milton Art Gallery at Milton of Crathes, near Banchory, which features established and new artists.

It runs until November 10 and includes images of animals of all different sizes.

There is different types of art on show including painting, print, sculpture and ceramics.

Some of the artists in the exhibition include Mandi Baykaa-Murray, Karen Rae, Stanley Bird, Alanda Calmus, Emma Aitken, Gordon Corrins and Dominique Salm.

Kareen Blyth, manager at Milton Art Gallery, said: “Feathers and Fur marks the beginning of our autumn events and showcases some of the finest examples of our most loved wildlife and exotic animals.

“From some of our more domesticated pets, to lions and leopards and squirrels, our artists really have captured the beauty of the animal kingdom.

“The exhibition also demonstrates many different media – from birds of prey painted on feathers to ceramics, wire, paint or pen, our artists really do bring out their best in every form.”

The gallery, which is operated by the Leys Estate Group, is open Monday to Saturday between 10am-5pm and from 11am on Sundays.

For more information call 01330 844 664.