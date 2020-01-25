Focus groups for parents to take place in north-east

There is still time to attend one of a series of focus groups set up to discuss upcoming changes to early learning and childcare services in the city.

Under the new rules, which come into force in August, funded early learning and childcare hours will be extended from 600 to 1,140.

A series of focus groups are ongoing, with a number planned for next week, to give the chance for parents and carers to question the early years team on the scheme.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Parents in the Northfield area can attend a focus group on Monday at the community room at Manor Park School.

There will also be events for parents in the Bridge of Don and Oldmachar area at Bridge of Don Academy on Tuesday and another at St Machar Academy on Wednesday.

Each focus group will start at 6.30pm and end at 8pm.