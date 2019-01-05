Focus group held in Aberdeen on benefit system

Views shared by Aberdeen residents will help the Scottish Government ensure its benefits complaints process is robust, a new report said.

Most benefits are administered by the London-based Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), though some are coming under the control of Holyrood.

To ensure it deals with complaints and feedback properly, the Scottish Government held a focus group in Aberdeen.

A Scottish Government report summarising the findings said: “Most focus-group participants had a good understanding of the DWP process for making a complaint or challenging a decision about a benefit application, and many had experience of using these systems with the DWP.

“Some participants highlighted the financial impact of having to challenge a decision in th current system – in particular if you need to wait for a long time for a decision to be overturned.”

The report added: “These findings are being used to develop robust systems for feedback and complaints. It is also helping to develop the policy and process for people challenging a decision on their benefit application.”