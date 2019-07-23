Flying from Aberdeen airport? Here are the hand luggage rules you need to know

It is one of the busiest times of the year for airports as families jet off for their summer holidays abroad.

And for most air passengers, organising luggage ahead of their travels is an important part of their trip to make sure they have a hassle-free experience.

For many, travelling with hand luggage is the cheapest and easiest option, but the guidelines can be confusing because most airlines have different cabin

bag policies.

The strict rules are in place to make sure that every bag taken on board fits in either the overhead compartments or under the seats.

Passengers face excess charges of £20 or more for turning up with bags over the size limit, which can be a nasty shock at the boarding gate.

To avoid these fees, it is cheaper for passengers to book hold luggage online before turning up at the airport.

Use our table below to find your airline and their specific rules on hand luggage

The Evening Express has been in touch with some of the 18 airlines flying out of Aberdeen International Airport to try and help passengers fly with ease. Budget airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair allow passengers on board with one bag, although with smaller dimensions than many other airlines.

If travelling with a small cabin-sized suitcase, passengers must pay and upgrade to two

cabin bags.

Flybe passengers can carry one standard cabin bag measuring no more than 55x35x20cm – which includes the wheels and handles – along with a smaller under-seat item such as a laptop or a handbag. Both items must weigh no more than 10kg combined.

Passengers are advised to check the dimensions of all their hand luggage ahead of travel as even smaller-sized suitcases deemed appropriate for cabins in shops may fall foul of new airline guidelines.

Travellers should also watch out for operators running services through partner firms.

Companies such as Eastern Airways run Aberdeen-based flights through Flybe, meaning that they follow Flybe baggage restrictions. Aer Lingus run their regional flights through Air Stobart, a smaller airline with lower luggage allowance.

Round trip journeys could also have different allowances for each flight. The Aer Lingus website states that the smaller cabin bag allowance will apply for both parts of the journey, however, customers should double-check any bag sizes before they fly.

Extra services are available for customers travelling with some airlines in the airport.

EasyJet offer a hands-free option for purchase where customers can drop their hand luggage off at a desk before travelling and then receive their baggage first at the arrival airport.

They also offer a helpful app feature for customers to scan hand luggage with a phone camera to determine if the bag is the correct size.

This means that customers can find out ahead of time if their cabin bag is oversized and check it in online before travel – a far cheaper option.

Danish Air Transport offers a similar service and states that they “pride themselves” on their hand luggage service, giving passengers the opportunity to hand bigger and heavier hand items over to staff.

Luggage will then be stored in the hold on their behalf. Once landed, passengers will be handed their bags when leaving the airplane at no additional cost for the service.

It’s always worth double checking with your airline before you fly, and any extra information will be available on most websites online.