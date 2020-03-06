Flybe workers offered jobs by Loganair boss

Two flight operators will take over routes operated by collapsed airline Flybe.

The carrier narrowly avoided going bust in January but has continued to lose money since then and the recent drop in passengers due to coronavirus was the final blow.

Crisis talks were held throughout Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

The airline announced in the early hours of yesterday that it had “ceased trading with immediate effect” and that administrators had been appointed.

All flights were grounded and passengers were advised not to travel to airports unless they had arranged alternative flights.

Two airlines stepped in yesterday to take on routes provided by the airline.

Loganair will start flying passengers to Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester from March 16.

And they will take on the Aberdeen to Jersey route from May 9.

A number of additional routes from other airports, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, will also be operated by Loganair.

The additional routes across Scotland is the equivalent of an extra 400 flights a week for Loganair.

The airline has also said it will be looking for additional pilots, cabin crew and engineers to be based in Aberdeen, with priority given to applications from former Flybe staff.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Eastern Airways also announced it will take over the popular Aberdeen to Birmingham route.

The Humberside-based airline confirmed it will take over the service with flights due to commence next week.

The routes previously operated as a Flybe franchise, including Newcastle, Teeside, Humberside, Cardiff and Wick, will now be run independently by Eastern Airways.

In a statement the airline said it will continue to operate its existing network and will accept any Flybe tickets for travel until Monday.

Further updates for passengers using those routes will be provided next week.

The airline is also offering £60 walk-up tickets for affected passengers travelling yesterday and today.

Tony Burgess, managing director of Eastern Airways, said: “We do extend sympathy to all Flybe staff and their families following the sad news that Flybe has ceased trading.

“As a former franchise partner of Flybe, this will not impact on any flights and routes operated by Eastern Airways.

“Revised booking facilities on Eastern Airways services will be advised on EasternAirways.com, which includes the quick recovery on Aberdeen-Birmingham, Southampton-Manchester and Southampton-Newcastle routes.

“Eastern Airways remains fully committed to providing regional connectivity with business links to capital cities and industrial centres.”

Loganair also said it could offer work to Flybe staff.

Loganair’s chief executive, Jonathan Hinkles, said: “The collapse of a long-standing airline like Flybe marks a desperately sad day, especially for the airline’s dedicated team of employees and for customers facing disruption to their journeys.

“By stepping in quickly with a comprehensive plan, Loganair is aiming to maintain essential air connectivity within the UK regions to keep customers flying, and to offer new employment to former Flybe staff members who are facing an uncertain future today.”